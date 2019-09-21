Nonprofit hosts outreach weekend to help homeless veterans

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island nonprofit is hosting its 27th annual outreach weekend to provide services to homeless veterans and veterans at risk of becoming homeless.

Operation Stand Down Rhode Island has set up a military-style encampment at Diamond Hill State Park in Cumberland. Veterans can stay there while accessing services.

The nonprofit says more services will be offered this year to help additional veterans, particularly younger veterans and their families.

The event typically helps hundreds of veterans needing health care, dental care, employment services, legal services, social welfare benefits, housing and clothing.

The Division of Motor Vehicles and court officials will be on hand Saturday to help veterans resolve issues.

This year's event is dedicated in memory of Rhode Island businessman Nicholas Cardi Jr. of Cardi's Furniture, who died in August.