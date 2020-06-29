Nonprofit group opens $1.2M Detroit-area child care center

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A nonprofit organization that focuses on fighting addiction and homelessness in suburban Detroit has built a new $1.2 million child care center for families in need, officials announced Monday.

Grace Centers of Hope, a nonprofit Christian organization, said in a news release that the center will nearly double the number of children served in the region, from 43 at a previous facility to 76.

The nearly 6,400-square-foot center, called Hands of Hope Child Care Center, allows for more classrooms and recreational activity space, including a playground. The new center was paid for with a private donation, officials said.

The center is located within the nonprofit's affordable housing village, which provides housing to families who have gone through the organization's substance abuse and life skills program.

The previous building, which opened in 2011, was sold.