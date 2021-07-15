Non-union Connecticut managers set to receive pay increases

Roughly 1,700 nonunionized Connecticut state employees will receive pay increases — and a one-time $2,000 bonus for some — to help catch them up financially to their unionized colleagues and subsequently address attrition and retirement challenges the state is facing, Gov. Ned Lamont's administration announced Thursday.
Managers' salaries have not kept pace with union salaries over the past decade, putting some in the position of earning less than the people they manage, said Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw.