Noem to start session pulled between social, economic issues

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — As South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem marks the beginning of the state's legislative session Tuesday, she finds herself in a balancing act, caught between business groups wanting to ratchet up the state's economic growth and social conservatives pushing some of the country's most aggressive legislation aimed at transgender people.
The Republican governor's hands-off approach to the coronavirus pandemic has mostly kept both sides happy, winning her nationwide attention and in-state popularity.