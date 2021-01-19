Noem's tweet about student food pantry seen as dig at Haley

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took a shot at a Texas school's food pantry in a move that political strategists said was really aimed at former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, who is seen as a potential rival for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
Noem used her gubernatorial Twitter account on Sunday to respond to Haley's post praising a Texas high school that had set up a food pantry like a grocery store to give “dignity” to students. The food pantry is supported by a Christian ministry and allows students to purchase groceries with a point system based on family size, behavior and on-campus jobs.