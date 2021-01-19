Noem orders agriculture, natural resource department merger

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday issued an executive order to merge two departments overseeing the state's agriculture industry and natural resources.
The Republican governor's order created the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources that she billed as a “one-stop” shop for farmers and ranchers that would save the state about $450,000 by eliminating five positions. While the influential South Dakota Farm Bureau praised the move, other farmers' groups focused on conservation opposed the merger, saying it impacted the protection of resources including water, oil and soil.