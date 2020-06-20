Noem appoints GOP'er Crabtree to South Dakota Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem said she is appointing Madison Republican Casey Crabtree to the South Dakota Senate, representing District 8.

Noem said Friday her appointment of Crabtree is effective immediately and will continue through the end of 2020. Crabtree succeeds Republican Sen. Jordan Youngberg, who announced his resignation earlier in the week to accept a position in the South Dakota State Treasurer’s Office.

Crabtree serves as director of economic development and governmental affairs at Heartland Consumers Power District in Madison. He currently is the Republican nominee for the state Senate in the general election and is unopposed.

In a statement, Noem said Crabtree “has already shown his willingness to serve the people of his district and our state, and this appointment ensures that District 8 is fully represented over the coming months.”

"I am eager to hit the ground running and serve to the best of my ability,” Crabtree said in the news release announcing his appointment.

District 8 includes Lake, Miner, Moody and Sanborn counties.