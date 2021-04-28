Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel gets seat at National Cathedral ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press April 28, 2021 Updated: April 28, 2021 12:20 a.m.
Washington National Cathedral stone carver Sean Callahan uses an air chisel to work on a sculpture of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel at the cathedral, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Wiesel, who died in 2016, became an outspoken advocate for human rights causes around the world, helped found the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986.
Washington National Cathedral stone carver Sean Callahan works on a sculpture of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel on a scaffold in the Human Rights Porch at the cathedral in Washington, Thursday, April 1, 2021. The carving completes a quartet of heads of prominent figures sprouting from the four corners of an alcove known as the Human Rights Porch, joining Mother Teresa, Rosa Parks and Jonathan Myrick Daniels, a young Episcopal theologian and civil rights crusader who was shot to death in Alabama in 1965, giving his life to protect a 17-year-old Black woman.
Limestone dust falls as Sean Callahan uses a chisel to work on a carving of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel in the Human Rights Porch at the Washington National Cathedral, Thursday, March 25, 2021.
The Washington National Cathedral is seen at sunset on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The massive Episcopal house of worship that prides itself on being an unfinished work-in-progress whose stones and stained glass tell the story of the 20th and 21st centuries, is unveiling its newest addition: a carving of iconic author, human rights campaigner and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.
The altar with the Majestus carving of Christ and soaring stained glass windows is seen at the Washington National Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Stone carver Sean Callahan uses an air chisel during work on a sculpture of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel in the Human Rights Porch at the Washington National Cathedral, Thursday, March 25, 2021.
Artist Chas Fagan, left, works to fine tune his sculpture of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel with stone carver Sean Callahan in the Human Rights Porch of the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, April 16, 2021.
Artist Chas Fagan, right, works to fine tune his sculpture of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel with stone carver Sean Callahan in the Human Rights Porch of the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, April 16, 2021. Fagan, who created all the sculptures in the Human Rights Porch, worked off photos and videos provided by Wiesel's family to fashion a clay sculpture of Wiesel's head that Callahan and head stonemason Joe Alonso used to make a plaster model. Then Callahan, using specialized calibration equipment, painstakingly carved the image into a small slab of rock that has been sticking out of the wall for years awaiting a fourth face.
Points cover the surface of a plaster model from a sculpture by Chas Fagan of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel in the Human Rights Porch at the Washington National Cathedral, Thursday, March 25, 2021. The marks are made with a pointing machine, a measuring tool to accurately copy plaster sculpture models into stone.
Stone carver Sean Callahan works with a pointing machine on plaster models from a sculpture by Chas Fagan of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel in the Human Rights Porch at the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, March 12, 2021. The tool is used to accurately copy plaster sculpture models into stone.
Stone carver Sean Callahan walks along the vault rib of the overcroft at the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, March 19, 2021, above the altar with the Majestus carving of Christ and the Choir.
Stone carver Sean Callahan stands among construction archives at the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, March 19, 2021.
Stone carver Sean Callahan climbs a ladder to a scaffold to work on a sculpture of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel in the Human Rights Porch at the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, March 19, 2021.
Stone carver Sean Callahan uses a chisel and mallet as he works on a limestone head of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel in the Human Rights Porch at the Washington National Cathedral, Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Artist Chas Fagan, right, works to fine tune his sculpture of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel with stone carver Sean Callahan in the Human Rights Porch of the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, April 16, 2021.
A limestone head of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winning author Elie Wiesel, carved by Sean Callahan from a clay sculpture by artist Chas Fagan, is almost complete in the Human Rights Porch of the Washington National Cathedral, Friday, April 16, 2021. Wiesel, who died in 2016, was the author of 57 books including "Night," which is based on his experiences as a Jewish prisoner in the Auschwitz and Buchenwald concentration camps. He became an outspoken advocate for human rights causes around the world, helped found the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington National Cathedral, the massive Episcopal house of worship that prides itself on being an unfinished work-in-progress whose stones and stained glass tell the story of the 20th and 21st centuries, is unveiling its newest addition: a carving of iconic author, human rights campaigner and Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel.
The carving completes a quartet of heads of prominent figures sprouting from the four corners of an alcove known as the Human Rights Porch, joining Mother Teresa, Rosa Parks and Jonathan Myrick Daniels, a young Episcopal theologian and civil rights crusader who was shot to death in Alabama in 1965, giving his life to protect a 17-year-old Black woman.