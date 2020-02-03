No word yet on financing for $400M Pawtucket redevelopment

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — Developers of $400 million project in a Rhode Island city said plans are moving forward quickly but offered no details yet on where private financing stands.

The plan unveiled in December could end up being the biggest redevelopment project in Pawtucket's history, and includes retail and restaurant space, residences, a hotel, and an indoor sporting events center.

The project is being led by the Fortuitous Group and hinges on approximately $70 million to $90 million in public financing. The plan is to bring a minor league soccer team to the city.

The head of Fortuitous, Brett Johnson, said in December that he had $100 million in verbal commitments towards the private funding target of $300 million.

He wouldn't elaborate further when contacted this week, WPRI-TV reported Sunday, but he said there have been numerous conversations with motivated investors.

The December announcement was the conclusion of an effort to attract private investment to the city following last summer’s announcement that the Pawtucket Red Sox would relocate to Worcester, Massachusetts.

The state and developer estimate the project will bring more than 1,000 permanent jobs, 2,500 construction jobs and a predicted $130 million-a-year impact on the state’s economy.

The deadline for the finalized development deal, with financing commitments, is the end of April.