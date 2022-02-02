No motive revealed in shooting that killed Minnesota student Feb. 2, 2022 Updated: Feb. 2, 2022 3:43 p.m.
1 of5 Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez pauses as she speaks during a news conference to update reporters on the South Education Center shooting that took place the day prior Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at the Municipal Center in Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school. The students were shot Tuesday outside South Education Center in Richfield, a suburb just south of Minneapolis. Police arrested two teen suspects at separate locations later in the day. They are expected to be charged Thursday, police said. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Anthony Souffle/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at the Municipal Center in Richfield, Minn. Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school. The students were shot Tuesday outside South Education Center in Richfield, a suburb just south of Minneapolis. Police arrested two teen suspects at separate locations later in the day. They are expected to be charged Thursday, police said. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP) Anthony Souffle/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Investigators from Hennepin County Sheriff's Office process the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the South Education Center, an alternative school in Richfield, Minn. Two students were shot, one of them fatally, outside the suburban Minneapolis school. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Jeff Wheeler/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Richfield Chief of Police Jay Henthorne briefs members of the news media at St. Richard's Catholic Church, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, near the South Education Center, an alternative school in Richfield, Minn. Two students were shot, one of them fatally, outside the suburban Minneapolis school. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Jeff Wheeler/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Children are escorted from the building and board a bus Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at the South Education Center, an alternative school in Richfield, Minn. Two students were shot, one of them fatally, outside the suburban Minneapolis school. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) Jeff Wheeler/AP Show More Show Less
RICHFIELD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities said Wednesday they have not established a motive in a shooting outside a suburban Minneapolis school that left one student dead and another critically injured.
The students were shot Tuesday outside South Education Center in Richfield, a suburb just south of Minneapolis. Police arrested two teen suspects at separate locations later in the day. They are expected to be charged Thursday, police said.