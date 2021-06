HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — At the end of the month, motorists traveling Hilton Head Island's Cross Island Parkway will no longer have to pay a toll.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said it will stop collecting tolls June 30. At 11:59:59 p.m., the bonds issued to build the parkway will be paid off and tolls will end as required under state law, the department said in a news release.