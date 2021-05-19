No-hitter for 2nd straight day: Kluber pitches Yanks' gem STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 11:06 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues' sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night.
The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner nicknamed Klubot for his robot-like demeanor, came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of throwing a perfect game.
