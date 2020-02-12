No heat leads to closure of state buildings in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Many government nd buildings downtown in Lansing have been closed due to a lack of heat following an issue atal power plant.

The Capitol building remained open Tuesday, but the Senate canceled its morning session. Many legislative hearings also were canceled.

The state of Michigan and city of Lansing closed various buildings, including courts.

The Lansing Board of Water & Light says its natural gas-fired power plant had an outage around 1 a.m., causing about 200 downtown customers to lose steam heat. The utility says it expects heat to be restored by the early afternoon.

The heating issue in the Capitol led to the cancellation of a kickoff event for the state's 2020 Census efforts. It will be rescheduled.