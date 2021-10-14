No city officials testifying as part of election subpoenas

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — No election officials from Wisconsin's five largest cities or the state elections commission will be sitting for interviews Friday with the Republican-hired lead investigator on Friday as originally called for on subpoenas they were issued.

Representatives from Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha, Racine, Green Bay and the Wisconsin Elections Commission all said on Thursday that they are working to provide documents instead of sitting for interviews. Lead investigator Michael Gableman has said those who cooperate will not have to testify as the subpoenas issued earlier this month called for.