Nine-month-old kittens available at shelter
Photo: Contributed Photo
Mickey and Minnie are siblings about 9-months-old. They have been spayed and neutered and ready for a new home. These two are full of shenanigans and lots of fun, according to shelter staff. They did not have to be adopted together but would be a great match for someone looking to adopt a pair.
Visit them at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.
Seeking donations
The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the shelter.
