Nine-month-old kittens available at shelter

Mickey and Minnie Mickey and Minnie Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Nine-month-old kittens available at shelter 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Mickey and Minnie are siblings about 9-months-old. They have been spayed and neutered and ready for a new home. These two are full of shenanigans and lots of fun, according to shelter staff. They did not have to be adopted together but would be a great match for someone looking to adopt a pair.

Visit them at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the shelter.