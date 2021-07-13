'Night Court' actor Charlie Robinson dies at 75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Robinson, the versatile and prolific actor whose many credits ranged from stage productions of “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Fences” to such films as “Secret Santa” and “Miss Lettie and Me” to his long-running role as the court clerk Mac Robinson in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died. He was 75.

Robinson died Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, according to his manager, Lisa DiSante-Frank. The cause was cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock, and metastatic adenocarcinoma.