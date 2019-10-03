Nichols Garden Club to hold meeting Oct. 8

The Nichols Garden Club's next meeting will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 7 p.m., at the Nichols Improvement Association (NIA) Starkweather House, 1773 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull.

Phyllis Rega of Phyl’s Flowers & Fruit Baskets in Stratford will demonstrate how to make two unique floral arrangements for the fall holidays. These completed beautiful creations will then be auctioned to highest bidders at the end of the evening.

This event is free and open to anyone interested in this topic or learning about the Nichols Garden Club.

Contact the club at nicholsgarden@gmail.com or call 203-590-2232 for more information.