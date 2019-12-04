Nichols Garden Club to hold Holiday Boutique

The Nichols Garden Club Holiday Boutique will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, from noon-7 p.m., and Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., at the Starkweather House, Nichols Improvement Association (NIA).

After the sale, members will participate in another garden club tradition and decorate the street signs of the Nichols historic district by hanging festive hand-crafted seasonal street swags.

You can contact the club at NicholsGarden@gmail.com or at 203-590-2232 for more information.