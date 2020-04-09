Newtown man sleeps, vomits during booking, charged with DUI in Trumbull

Trumbull police have charged a Newtown man with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after he allegedly fell asleep and vomited during booking April 1.

According to reports, police were called to the Daniels Farm Road area on a report of a vehicle with the driver passed out behind the wheel. The caller then said the driver had woken up and driven away.

Police located the vehicle and spoke to the driver, later identified as Ryan Southard, 38. Officers described Southard as being unsteady on his feet, confused, nervous, and pale. He had dried blood on his arm, consistent with having been caused by a needle, police said.

Officer searched the vehicle and reportedly found a used syringe and empty wax folds consistsnt with heroin packaging. Southard also failed field sobriety tests, but failed to perform a urine test, stating he could not pee. He also fell asleep several times during the booking process and vomited, but refused medical attention.

He was charged with DUI. Bond was $500.

Stole gas from trash company

A former employee of a local trash collection company has been charged with making thousands of dollars worth of fraudulent charges on a company gas credit card.

According to reports, police received a complaint from the owner of Residential Waste Services in November of 2019. The owner said a company gas credit card was missing and had been used fraudulently dating back to May and totalling $4,045.16 in fraudulent charges.

Police determined that Hector Rojas-Merino, a former employee, had taken the card. Police got a warrant for his arrest and Bridgeport police picked him up on April 6. He was charged with third-degree larceny, theft of credit card, and receiving goods improperly. Bond was $5,000.

Drunk driving

A Shelton man has been charged with DUI after registering a breath test more than three times the legal limit.

According to police, officers went to Wildrose Lane and Fox Wood Road on a report of a man passed out behind the wheel April 4. Officers located the car and reported that the driver, later identified as Christopher Costa, 41, was asleep with the car running and in Drive.

Police woke Costa after several attempts. He reportedly had a bottle of Svedka vodka between his legs that was 3/4 empty. Officers also reported that Costa smelled of alcohol and was confused and had slurred speech. He also failed to perform a field sobriety test because he was unsteady on his feel and was falling over. He later registered .301 on a breath test. The legal limit is .08.

Costa was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Bond was $500