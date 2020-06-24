Newtown Savings Bank hosts Drive & Drop food collection

Newtown Savings Bank will be accepting non-perishable food donations to benefit local food pantries on Friday, June 26, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturday, June 27, 9 a.m.-noon at all 14 branch locations.

Donors will be able to drive up to a designated area at each branch, and employee volunteers will remove donations from the trunk. All donations will be delivered to a food bank located in each branch town the following week.

“Our local food pantries are operating with limited hours and resources these days but have greater demand than ever. We wanted to make it as easy as possible for our customers and members of the community to help stock the pantry shelves to help our neighbors in need,” said Ken Weinstein, Newtown Savings Bank President & CEO.

Nonperishable food items, personal items, pet food, and household supplies are needed.

For a more comprehensive list of donations needed, visit nsbonline.com/events. Call 800-461-0672 with any questions or for more information.