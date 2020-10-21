Newtown Savings Bank branch offices will be hosting another Drive and Drop food collection at all 14 branch locations on Friday, Oct. 23 from 1-4 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m.-noon, to benefit local food pantries.

Donors will be able to drive up to a designated area at each branch and employee volunteers will remove donations from the trunk. All donations will be delivered to a food bank located in each branch town.

For a list of donations needed and other upcoming events, including Shred Days, visit NSBonline.com/event-list.

List of donations needed: Canned fruits and vegetables, soup, rice, pasta, tomato products, juice boxes, peanut butter and jelly, cleaning supplies, personal products, dog/cat food.