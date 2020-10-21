Newtown Savings Bank branch offices to hold food drive

Newtown Savings Bank branch offices will be hosting another Drive and Drop food collection at all 14 branch locations on Friday, Oct. 23 from 1-4 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m.-noon, to benefit local food pantries.

Donors will be able to drive up to a designated area at each branch and employee volunteers will remove donations from the trunk. All donations will be delivered to a food bank located in each branch town.

For a list of donations needed and other upcoming events, including Shred Days, visit NSBonline.com/event-list.

List of donations needed: Canned fruits and vegetables, soup, rice, pasta, tomato products, juice boxes, peanut butter and jelly, cleaning supplies, personal products, dog/cat food.