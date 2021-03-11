Newspaper: China to soon try 2 Canadians on spying charges March 11, 2021 Updated: March 11, 2021 10:03 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this file image made from March 28, 2018, video, Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based non-governmental organization, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong. A Communist Party newspaper says China will soon begin trials for two Canadians, Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested in December 2018 in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies. AP Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — A Communist Party newspaper says China will soon begin trials for two Canadians, who were arrested two years ago in apparent retaliation for Canada’s detention of a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies.
The Global Times said Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor “will soon be tried" after they were charged with “crimes undermining China’s national security” in June 2020.