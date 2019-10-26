Newspaper: AEP retains drilling rights under new Ohio park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Thousands of acres in eastern Ohio the state says it's buying to promote recreation and conservation may be drilled for oil and natural gas.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a draft purchase agreement obtained by the newspaper shows American Electric Power will retain subsurface rights to more than 31,000 acres it's selling to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for $47 million. The document states AEP will have the continuing right to drill.

AEP spokesman Scott Blake said no active fracking is underway on the land. He said the power company would work with the state to coordinate that activity if the situation changes.

Natural Resources Department spokeswoman Sarah Wickham said the state is "reasonably certain" the property includes active wells.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com