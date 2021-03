LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of newly reported coronavirus cases in Arkansas and the number of active cases on Saturday continued a recent decline, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The department reported 165 new cases, down from 184 on Friday, and the rolling average of new daily cases during the past two weeks has fallen by by 107.3, or 34.6%, from 310.4 per day to 203.1, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.