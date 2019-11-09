New shuttle service debuts at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — New shuttle service for visitors debuted Saturday at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area on the outskirts of Tucson.

Officials say the emission-free electric shuttles will operate hourly on the Sabino Canyon route between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and that the service eventually will have five of the open-air vehicles capable of carrying up to 60 passengers.

Gas-powered transit shuttles will continue to operate on the Bear Canyon route every half hour starting at 9:15 a.m. through 4:15 p.m.

Partners in the new service include the U.S. Forest Service, Tucson Electric Power and Regional Partnering Center, the owner of the shuttles operated by Total Transit Enterprises/Total Ride.

TEP contributed $1.5 million in startup costs and a $1 million interest-free, 10-year loan.