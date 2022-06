TRUMBULL — The new restaurant planned for the site formerly occupied by Bianco Rosso might be open as early as August, said Patrick Fahy, who is leasing the space. But that’s only if everything moves forward in a timely fashion.

“I’d love to be open in August but it’s still a question of ‘When are things going to get shipped?’” Fahy said.

However, he said, the project is taking some steps forward. For example, at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, the panel voted unanimously to transfer the establishment’s liquor license to Fahy.

“This is a restaurant that’s had a liquor permit for 42 years,” said P&Z chair Fred Garrity, Jr. during the meeting. “I’ve been able to have a drink there (in the past).”

The space has been home to multiple restaurants over the years — most recently Bianco Rosso, which closed late last year. Earlier this year, Fahy leased the space and announced plans to put a new eatery there.

Fahy owns several restaurants in the area, including Fatty Patty, at 2 Daniels Farm Road, and parker. Steaks & Scotch at 921 White Plains Road. Earlier this year, Fahy talked about how it was his goal to transform the now-vacant space in Trumbull Center into a neighborhood gathering place, not unlike one of the space’s former occupants, The Grille & Bar Restaurant.

The Trumbull Center corridor includes two major business plazas on either side of White Plains Road. One is the plaza at 900 White Plains Road, where the former Bianco Rosso space is and features multiple unoccupied storefronts, including one that previously housed Starbucks, and another once occupied by the grocery store Porricelli’s Food Mart, which closed in 2012.

The other contains a CVS and a Starbucks with a drive-thru.

There was almost no discussion on the application about transferring the liquor license during the P&Z meeting and though Fahy was virtually “present” at the meeting, he didn’t make any further comment at that time. The application was approved unanimously.

“Good luck with your restaurant,” Garrity said.

Fahy said his next step is to go to the state liquor board, and, though he doesn’t anticipate problems, there are still steps to go through before the restaurant can open. Though he has said he has a name for the restaurant, he’s not releasing it yet.

But Fahy said he continues to be enthusiastic about the project.

“I’m excited to make that kind of gathering spot again,” he said.