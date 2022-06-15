New restaurant brings Sicilian ‘street food’ to Trumbull

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — The display case near the entrance of SICILEat is filled with the tastes that Francesco Buscema grew up with.
The restaurant at 123 Monroe Turnpike has a heavy emphasis on what Buscema — who was born in Palermo, Sicily — calls “street food.” These are bready, often fried concoctions such as arancina a carna (fried rice balls stuff with meat sauce and peas), a street calzone (a brioche bun stuffed with mozzarella and ham) and spinacina (a brioche stuffed with a creamy bechamel sauce, mozzarella and spinach).