Trumbull Community Women to support Giving Tree

Trumbull Community Women has announced that the new project for it’s Giving Tree, which is located in the lobby of the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., will be the collection of school supplies for the coming year.

"The Giving Tree has been a tremendous success due to the generosity of Trumbull residents and the women’s group is hoping that our neighbors will once again rally to help those students in need," according to Trumbull Community Women.

They are collecting pens, pencils, markers, calculators, blunt scissors, sticky notes, glue, folders, notebooks, etc. These will be distributed at the Mercy Learning Center in Bridgeport.