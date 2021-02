OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — Police in Ocean Springs have launched a phone app designed to make it easier to report non-emergency crimes or suspicious activities.

WLOX reports that the app went live on Feb. 1. The police department partnered with an app developer called Relay to launch the app. It is not designed for emergencies but to report crimes that aren't emergencies or to report suspicious activities. People with an emergency should still call 911.