New gas pipeline boosts Europe's bid to ease Russian supply DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press April 29, 2022 Updated: April 29, 2022 3:04 a.m.
1 of10 Heavy machines install a pipeline near Komotini town, northern Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Crossing a remote border area of Greece and Bulgaria, a new pipeline nearing completion will help countries in the region dependent on Russian imports get greater access to the global natural gas market. The pipeline will ensure that large volumes of gas will flow between the two countries in both directions. (AVAX via AP) Uncredited/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 A man works at the worksite of a new pipeline near Komotini town, northern Greece, Monday, March 21, 2022. Crossing a remote border area of Greece and Bulgaria, a new pipeline nearing completion will help countries in the region dependent on Russian imports greater access to the global natural gas market.(Dimitris Tosidis/AMNA via AP) Dimitris Tosidis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Heavy machines install a pipeline near Komotini town, northern Greece, Friday, March 5, 2021. Crossing a remote border area of Greece and Bulgaria, a new pipeline nearing completion will help countries in the region dependent on Russian imports greater access to the global natural gas market.(AVAX via AP) Uncredited/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Heavy machines install a pipeline near Komotini town, northern Greece, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2020. Crossing a remote border area of Greece and Bulgaria, a new pipeline nearing completion will help countries in the region dependent on Russian imports greater access to the global natural gas market.(AVAX via AP) Uncredited/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 Heavy machines install a pipeline near Komotini town, northern Greece, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Crossing a remote border area of Greece and Bulgaria, a new pipeline nearing completion will help countries in the region dependent on Russian imports greater access to the global natural gas market.(AVAX via AP) Uncredited/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Two men work at the worksite of a new pipeline near Komotini town, northern Greece, Monday, March 21, 2022. Crossing a remote border area of Greece and Bulgaria, a new pipeline nearing completion will help countries in the region dependent on Russian imports greater access to the global natural gas market.(Dimitris Tosidis/AMNA via AP) Dimitris Tosidis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, center, speaks during their visit at the worksite of a new pipeline near Komotini town, northern Greece, Monday, March 21, 2022. Crossing a remote border area of Greece and Bulgaria, a new pipeline nearing completion will help countries in the region dependent on Russian imports greater access to the global natural gas market.(Dimitris Tosidis/AMNA via AP) Dimitris Tosidis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Bulgaria's Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, right, speaks with Greece's Minister of Environment and Energy Kostas Skrekas, left, during their visit at the worksite of a new pipeline near Komotini town, northern Greece, Monday, March 21, 2022. Crossing a remote border area of Greece and Bulgaria, a new pipeline nearing completion will help countries in the region dependent on Russian imports greater access to the global natural gas market.(Dimitris Tosidis/AMNA via AP) Dimitris Tosidis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 A man walks at a work site of a new pipeline near Komotini town, northern Greece, Monday, March 21, 2022. Crossing a remote border area of Greece and Bulgaria, a new pipeline nearing completion will help countries in the region dependent on Russian imports greater access to the global natural gas market.(Dimitris Tosidis/AMNA via AP) Dimitris Tosidis/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Map shows natural gas pipelines into Europe with a detailed look at the Western Mediterranean countries. Associated Press Show More Show Less
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Mountainous and remote, the Greek-Bulgaria border once formed the southern corner of the Iron Curtain. Today, it’s where the European Union is redrawing the region’s energy map to ease its heavy reliance on Russian natural gas.
A new pipeline — built during the COVID-19 pandemic, tested and due to start commercial operation in June — will ensure that large volumes of gas will flow between the two countries in both directions to generate electricity, fuel industry and heat homes.
Written By
DEREK GATOPOULOS