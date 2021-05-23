New exhibit spotlights Arizona's place in space exploration May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 11:04 a.m.
1 of3 Museum curator Shannon Fleischman holds up a photo of the earth taken over the moon in 2015 by Arizona State University's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) while helping hang the item for display in the Ready To Launch: Arizona's Place In Space exhibit at the Arizona History Museum on May 13, 2021 in Tucson, Ariz. A new exhibit at the museum aims to make sure the state’s place in the history of space flight is not forgotten. “Ready to Launch: Arizona’s Place in Space” showcases how the Grand Canyon State helped create a path to the stars. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP) Kelly Presnell/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 Vanessa Fajardo cleans up a display of GI Joe figure of Buzz Aldrin and a Soviet era rocket toy near an Apollo space suit used by Aldrin on May 13, 2021 at the Arizona History Museum in Tucson, Ariz. A new exhibit at the museum aims to make sure the state’s place in the history of space flight is not forgotten. “Ready to Launch: Arizona’s Place in Space” showcases how the Grand Canyon State helped create a path to the stars. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP) Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3 Museum curator Shannon Fleischman arranges a flight suit in a plexiglass case and a helmet used by former NASA astronaut and current U.S. Senator Mark Kelly while setting up the Ready To Launch: Arizona's Place In Space exhibit at the Arizona History Museum on May 13, 2021 in Tucson, Ariz. A new exhibit at the museum aims to make sure the state’s place in the history of space flight is not forgotten. “Ready to Launch: Arizona’s Place in Space” showcases how the Grand Canyon State helped create a path to the stars. (Kelly Presnell/Arizona Daily Star via AP) Kelly Presnell/AP Show More Show Less
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A new exhibit at the Arizona History Museum in Tucson aims to make sure the state's place in the history of space flight is not forgotten.
“Ready to Launch: Arizona’s Place in Space” showcases how the Grand Canyon State helped create a path to the stars. It will be on display until Nov. 30 at the museum just west of the University of Arizona campus.