New co-working space opens in Trumbull’s Hawley Lane Mall March 16, 2022 Updated: March 16, 2022 6:19 p.m.
J.J. Oshins, chief investment officer of NRDC Equity Partners, cuts the ribbon on the new Jeff Works coworking space at the Hawley Lane Mall in Trumbull, Conn., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Next to Oshins are Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro and Connecticut Economic Development Senior Specialist Lindy Lee Gold.
J.J. Oshins, chief investment officer of NRDC Equity Partners, gives a tour of the new Jeff Works coworking spaces, now filling many of the vacant interior store spaces at the Hawley Lane Mall in Trumbull, Conn., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
A work room at the new Jeff Works coworking space at the Hawley Lane Mall in Trumbull, Conn., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
J.J. Oshins, chief investment officer of NRDC Equity Partners, gives a tour of the new Jeff Works coworking spaces, now filling many of the vacant interior store spaces at the Hawley Lane Mall in Trumbull, Conn., on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
TRUMBULL — Jeff Works,
the new co-working space in the Hawley Lane Mall, is clean, modern-looking and sparsely decorated to the point that it almost doesn’t look like a shared office space.
It would make a great set for a science-fiction film, according Alicia Godmasch, director of studio services for Shelton-based film production company Jaigantic Studios. Godmasch and Jaigantic studio relations coordinator Devin White were among a dozen or so people who attended a ribbon-cutting for Jeff Works that took place Wednesday at the mall, 100 Hawley Lane.
