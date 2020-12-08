New chairman for Crow Tribe in Montana sworn in

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Frank White Clay has been sworn in as the new chairman of the Crow Tribe, a federally recognized tribe located in southern Montana.

White Clay was given his new position in an outdoor inauguration ceremony on Monday.

White Clay had previously been a representative for two terms in the Crow Legislature. He represented the Black Lodge District in the north of the reservation.

In his campaign, White Clay called on the government to be more accountable and transparent with its finances, the Billings Gazette reported. He also called on the tribe to implement a more effective coronavirus response system.

Big Horn County, which encompasses parts of the tribe's land, announced Monday that the 50th person had died in the county due to the virus.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

White Clay had unseated incumbent A.J. Not Afraid in the November election. White Clay received 1,978 votes while Not Afraid received 1,428, according to preliminary results reported by tribal officials.

Lawrence DeCrane, a local legislator, was elected vice chairman as part of the election. Levi Black Eagle was elected secretary and Channis D. Whiteman was chosen for vice secretary.

“I know that not all of us voted for these officers, but we have to pull together now,” said Bill Yellowtail, a former state senator who ran for Montana’s U.S. House seat as a Democrat in 1996.

