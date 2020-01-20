New bus trip added

The following trips are sponsored by St. Theresa Senior Club. Bus leaves from St. Theresa Church, 5301 Main St., in Trumbull. All are welcome. Call Kathy at 203-268-8256 for reservations.

March 26 — Westchester Broadway Theatre to see All Shook Up. A musical comedy built around a number of sons made famous by Elvis Presley. It's not a biographical revue. It takes place in 1955 somewhere in middle America, Among the 24 sons featured in the score are classics like Heartbreak Hotel and Love Me Tender. Price is $112; deposit of $25 upon reservation; balance by Feb. 21.

May 28 — Essex Steam Train and Riverboat with lunch aboard restored 1920's Pullman Diner.

Step back in time as you board the Dining Car to savor a hot lunch. At Deep River Landing, transfer to the Becky Thatcher Riverboat for a cruise on the Connecticut River. Price $101. A $25 deposit upon reservation.

July 14 — The Delaney House, Holyoke Mass. All-you-can-eat lobster. Includes: Buffet menu lobster, other foods, also, entertainment, The Best of Paul Anka, by Lou Villano. Price $107.

Sept. 29- Oct. 1 — Sight & Sound Theatre, Lancaster, Penn. Show is Queen Esther and also includes Comedy Show, Village Insider at Kitchen Kettle (time for shopping) and Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia. Two nights at Comfort Suites, two breakfasts, two dinners, sightseeing and admissions. Price $519 pp double/triple and $649 pp single. Deposit pp of $200 by July 7, and final payment by Aug. 11.