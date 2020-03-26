New bishop named for Roman Catholic diocese in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Pope Francis named a new bishop of the Diocese of Birmingham, Alabama.

The new position for Bishop Steven J. Raica, who was the bishop of the Diocese of Gaylord, Michigan, was officially announced Wednesday, news outlets reported.

Raica, 67, takes over for Bishop Robert J. Baker, 75, who retired last year. Baker had served Birmingham since 2007.

Raica is a Michigan native who was ordained a priest in 1978. He was named a prelate of honor by Pope John Paul II in 1998. He was appointed bishop of Gaylord in 2014.

The Mass of Installation for Raica has been scheduled for June 23 at the Cathedral of St. Paul in Birmingham.