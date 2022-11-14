This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — At 33, the Old Towne Restaurant isn't exactly old. In fact, if it were a person, it would be considered a millennial.
But the longstanding Trumbull eatery in Town Hall Plaza, 60 Quality St., recently received a facelift that will bring it solidly into the latest generation. The restaurant, which first opened in 1989, just had a major renovation inside. This included a brand new bar, ceiling, tables and booths and adding rooms for private parties.