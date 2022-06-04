New arch at Trumbull park honors fallen soldiers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — “Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it ... It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”
That quote, the source of which is unknown, is inscribed on the new arch encircling the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park entrance. The arch, which sits on the Twin Brooks Park side of the Vietnam Memorial Bridge, began construction last year, said Ray Baldwin, former Trumbull first selectman who is active in local veterans causes.