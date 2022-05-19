New Zealand hands out extra cash to fight 'inflation storm' NICK PERRY, Associated Press May 18, 2022 Updated: May 19, 2022 3:16 a.m.
1 of5 New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern receives a applause from colleagues after her address to parliament via a video link as she isolates at home after catching COVID-19 in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, May 19, 2022. New Zealand's government said Thursday it will hand out an extra few hundred dollars to about half of all adults to help them navigate what it describes as "the peak of the global inflation storm." (Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald via AP) Mark Mitchell/AP Show More Show Less
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government said Thursday it will hand out an extra few hundred dollars to more than 2 million lower-income adults to help them navigate what it describes as “the peak of the global inflation storm.”
The payments are part of a package of new measures announced in the government’s annual budget. Other plans include increasing health spending by a record amount, putting more money into reducing greenhouse gas emissions and boosting defense spending.