New Zealand apologizes for 1970s raids on Pacific people NICK PERRY, Associated Press June 14, 2021 Updated: June 14, 2021 2:28 a.m.
1 of4 Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio looks at Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speak during a post-Cabinet press conference on the 1970's dawn raids at Parliament in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, June 14, 2021. New Zealand's government is formally apologizing for an immigration crackdown nearly 50 years ago in which Pacific people were targeted for deportation, often after early-morning home raids. (Mark Mitchell/NZ Herald via AP) Mark Mitchell/AP Show More Show Less
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Aupito William Sio recalled the terrifying day during his childhood when police officers holding German shepherd dogs turned up at his family home before dawn and shined flashlights into their faces while his father stood there helpless.
Now the minister for Pacific peoples, Sio and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday the government would formally apologize for an infamous part of the nation's history known as the Dawn Raids.