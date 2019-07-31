New York man charged with stalking ex-wife, daughter

A New York man who police said has a history of threatening behavior towards his family, spent consecutive days following his ex-wife and daughter to locations where they frequent, including their residence, according to reports.

On July 24, 2019 David Kamara, 46, of Rosedale, New York was arrested on a warrant by Trumbull Police after he was located at a Stratford gas station.

At about 6:42 p.m., on July 22, Trumbull police were dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious person involving Kamara, who was parked near his ex-wife’s residence near Madison Avenue. When speaking to police, Kamara stated that he did not know anyone in Trumbull, and that he was “sight-seeing.”

Earlier, on July 21, Kamara was reported to have been at a Trumbull gas station where he was waiting in the parking lot for an extended period of time. Trumbull police were notified and spoke with Kamara who stated that he purchased gas, and was going to meet friends in Monroe. Later that night, Kamara was parked in the area of his ex-wife and daughter’s house when he was approached by a concerned citizen. During that encounter, Kamara was “staring off and deeply focused on something else.”

Kamara then left the area prior to police arrviing. Police investigation revealed a history of threatening by Kamara towards his family, and based on his recent activity an arrest warrant application was submitted and approved by the court. Kamara was charged with two counts of second-degree stalking and held on a $30,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court July 24.