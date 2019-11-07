New York awards downtown grants to Seneca Falls, Schenectady

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — Seneca Falls and Schenectady are each getting $10 million from the state for downtown revitalization projects.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the awards Tuesday and Wednesday. He has been traveling the state announcing regional winners of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grants. The state has awarded $100 million annually since 2016.

Schenectady officials plan to use the money to combine Mohawk riverfront and downtown projects, including connecting the Mohawk Harbor development to the Little Italy neighborhood.

Seneca Falls' grant application focuses on filling vacant storefronts, improving quality of life and attracting new professionals to downtown. Proposed projects include a culinary incubator, new biking and walking trails and interactive parking kiosks.