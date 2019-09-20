New York Mayor Bill de Blasio drops 2020 presidential bid

Democratic presidential candidate New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manchester, NH. Democratic presidential candidate New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the New Hampshire state Democratic Party convention, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Manchester, NH. Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, AP Photo: Robert F. Bukaty, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New York Mayor Bill de Blasio drops 2020 presidential bid 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (dih BLAH'-zee-oh) says he's ending his campaign for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

De Blasio struggled to gain traction in a sprawling field of Democrats seeking the presidency. He announced his decision in an MSNBC interview on Friday.

De Blasio launched his bid in May, but his campaign largely failed to take off.

De Blasio says he feels he's contributed all he can "to this primary election." He tells MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show "it's clearly not my time."