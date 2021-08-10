New York Film Festival unveils lineup, plots in-person fest

Kirsty Griffin/AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after depending on drive-in and virtual screenings, the New York Film Festival, one of the premier destinations of the fall festival circuit, will return to in-person premieres at Lincoln Center this September, with vaccination proof required for all attendees.

Film at Lincoln Center, which presents the annual festival, announced the lineup to the 59th NYFF on Tuesday. This fall, festivals are taking varied approaches to the pandemic. The Venice Film Festival, which kicks off the circuit, will be entirely in-person, while the soon-after Toronto International Film Festival will depend more heavily on virtual screenings in addition to gala events in downtown Toronto venues.