New Wisconsin justice to be sworn in during ultramarathon

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-elect Jill Karofsky says she will be sworn in while running an ultramarathon.

The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court’s conservative majority to 4-3. She’s due to be sworn in on Saturday.

She sent an email to supporters Tuesday saying she would like to invite everyone to a “big party” to celebrate her inauguration but the coronavirus pandemic means people must social distance.

Instead, she says she will be sworn in while she’s running a 100-mile ultramarathon through south-central Wisconsin. She says she will pause at the 35-mile marker, where sitting Justice Rebecca Dalley will be waiting to swear her in during an outdoor ceremony.

The pandemic has shut down formal marathons. Karofksy spokeswoman Alanna Conley said Karofsky will be run on her own along the route for the Badger 100 race, which stretches from Orangeville, Illinois, to Belleville, Wisconsin.

Karofsky plans to start out at 6 a.m. She expects to reach the 35-mile mark around between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.