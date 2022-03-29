New Trumbull survey asks which environmental issues matter to residents

TRUMBULL — How much do Trumbull residents care about preserving the town’s park land? Do they want to learn more about replacing trees that have been cut down or felled during storms? What environmental and sustainability issues matter to the people who live in town?

Those are just some of the questions that the Trumbull Conservation Commission and Sustainable Trumbull are hoping to get answers to in a new survey that will go live this week. The survey, which will be accessible through the town website starting April 1, aims to find out how residents feel on a variety of Trumbull-centric environmental and sustainability issues.

“The ultimate plan is to really take the town’s temperature,” said Mary Ellen Lemay, chair of the Trumbull Conservation Commission. “Is the town truly interested in conservation issues, sustainability issues, etc.? Will they be willing to kind of pitch in and help us with these things?”

Lemay said the survey will allow the commission and Sustainable Trumbull to plan more strategically which issues require the most time and energy.

Both Sustainable Trumbull — a citizen-led group focused on making Trumbull more fiscally, socially, and environmentally sustainable — and the Conservation Commission are run by volunteers, so knowing what issues residents want them working on is important, Lemay said.

The survey’s questions include one asking respondents to rank how important it is to them to replace trees that have come down naturally or been cut down by homeowners, or by utilities.

“In some towns, (replacing trees is) a super top priority to people,” Lemay said. “It might not be in Trumbull, but it’s important to know that.”

Other questions include one asking respondents’ top three priorities for Trumbull. The question provides a list of potential answers, including schools, natural resources, economic development, street repair and maintenance and affordable housing.

Lemay said she’s done these kinds of surveys with other organizations she’s worked with, and they’re usually helpful. She said there’s no time like the present for learning which issues are most important to people, and working to address them.

“The adage is ‘What’s the best time to plant a tree? Yesterday. That’s kind of where we are right now,” Lemay said.

The survey will be open from April 1 to April 16 and the results will be released on Earth Day, which is April 22.