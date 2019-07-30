New Trumbull library/Senior Center on Church Hill Road?

The Trumbull Senior Center on Priscilla Place. Supporters of a new community center say the building is cramped and dreary, with not enough parking. The Trumbull Senior Center on Priscilla Place. Supporters of a new community center say the building is cramped and dreary, with not enough parking. Photo: John Burgeson / Hearst Connecticut Post Photo: John Burgeson / Hearst Connecticut Post Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close New Trumbull library/Senior Center on Church Hill Road? 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

A new senior center and library on the site of four former residential properties on Church Hill Road is one possibility being discussed by the town’s Community Facilities Building Committee.

The committee recently updated the Town Council on its progress. According to Councilman Dawn Cantafio, who is a committee member, the group is focused on finding the most efficient and appropriate senior center and library, while also incorporating the community’s space needs.

There are currently three concepts under consideration. After further evaluation and cost estimates, the committee will make a final recommendation after conducting site visits to similar facilities in other towns, holding meetings with the Library Board and Senior Commission and gathering feedback from Trumbull residents.

According to Cantafio, the three options currently under consideration are:

Building a new senior center on Church Hill Road, and renovating the existing library;

Renovating the library, and adding a senior center to the existing library property;

Building a combined senior center and library on Church Hill Road.

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro said any facility on Church Hill Road was contingent upon getting a stoplight at the intersection of Church Hill Road and Quality Street. She was scheduled to meet with State DOT Commissioner Joseph Giuletti July 30 regarding the possible installation of a traffic light.

“Given the town purchased four properties at a significant cost in 2016, we need to consider that site,” Tesoro said. “In order to consider that site for any community facility, the area must be safe. I am hopeful the commissioner and his team with work with us once he understands the vision for the area.”

Regardless of what the committee recommends, Tesoro said the public would be closely involved in the project.

“Our goal is to bring to town residents the opportunity to be heard on what projects, if any, will be built,” she said. “This may include a public referendum if and when required by our Town Charter.”