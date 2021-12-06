New Trumbull business’ employees were relocating from Fairfield area. So they did too.

TRUMBULL — Lynn M. Souza was ready for a change.

Souza, CEO of Kyber Security, which had been based in Fairfield since 1985, saw that many of her employees were relocating, looking for more affordable places to live “as southern Fairfield County gets more expensive.”

So, eventually, she decided to relocate the firm, which provides cyber security and information technology services to small to medium-sized businesses in the tri-state area, as well as Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The company moved out of its offices on Fairfield’s Commerce Drive at the end of November and Souza expects to move into 75 Merritt Boulevard in February. The property is part of Trumbull Corporate Park.

“Trumbull offered a great hometown feel as well as easy access to all the major highways,” she said.

The move is a welcome one for Trumbull officials, including Rina Bakalar, Trumbull’s director of economic and community development.

“We are excited for their location to Trumbull,” she said. “We continue to welcome new businesses to our corporate park. I look forward to supporting their business.”

Kyber Security was originally founded in 1985 as CONNECT Computer Corp. When Souza and her partners purchased it in 2004, they retained the name for more than 10 years. However, Souza said, as the business began to shift toward offering more and more security services, a new name seemed to be in order.

“I felt that, to accurately represent the company and its security-first mindset, we should probably change the name,” Souza explained.

She added that it’s Kyber’s eye to security that sets it apart from other firms. “There’s a lot of companies out there that do IT work and work with small to medium business,” Souza said. “But everything we do is with an eye to security first.”

Though Kyber is still a few months away from taking residence in Trumbull Corporate Park, Souza said she’s already pleased with the reception the business has received from Bakalar and others.

“Immediately she reached out and wanted to set up a meeting,” Souza said. “She was very excited that there was a new business in town.”