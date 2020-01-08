New Trumbull Public Works head named

Dean of the College of Engineering, Business, and Education Tarek Sohb, left, and Vice President for Facilities George Estrada in the newly renovated Bauer Hall Innovation Center at the University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport, Conn. on Thursday, September 26, 2019. less Dean of the College of Engineering, Business, and Education Tarek Sohb, left, and Vice President for Facilities George Estrada in the newly renovated Bauer Hall Innovation Center at the University of Bridgeport ... more Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close New Trumbull Public Works head named 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL — George Estrada, a fixture at the University of Bridgeport for a dozen years, is leaving to become director of public works in Trumbull.

Estrada, vice president of facilities at UB, said Wednesday his departure was not an easy decision and that he will, at least for the short term, stay connected to the university to see several ongoing projects to fruition.

“I want to continue to advocate for the university however I can,” said Estrada.

He will start in Trumbull on Jan. 21.

Estrada started at UB in October 2007. Prior to that, he was director of public facilities for the City of Bridgeport.

Trumbull, he said, will provide plenty of new projects on which to focus.

Trumbull First Selectman Vicki Tesoro, in a press release issued Wednesday, called the role of Public Works director critical in providing for the safety of residents and the well-being of the community.

“I’m thrilled George has accepted my offer because I know we will be well served by his vast experience,” Tesoro said.

John Marsilio, Trumbull’s public works director, announced his retirement last year.

There will be a brief overlap between Marsilio and Estrada to ensure a complete transition of duties, Tesoro said.

Trumbull Times editor Donald Eng contributed to this report.

lclambeck@ctpost.com; twitter/lclambeck