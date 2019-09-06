New Tahoe Boating app has interactive mapping, guides, tips

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency has created a new app to help boaters and paddlers navigate Lake Tahoe's expansive waters.

The free Tahoe Boating app available for download at tahoeboating.org provides information about no-wake zone boundaries, area attractions and responsible recreation.

TRPA says the interactive mapping feature gives boaters real-time location and direction of travel on the lake.

It provides detailed information and photos of points of interest, fuel stations and bathrooms as well as information about boating safety, aquatic invasive species, and emergency contacts.

The real-time mapping shows boaters how close they are to no-wake zones, where they're required to stay 600 feet (180 meters) off shore, 200 feet (60 meters) away from structures and 100 feet (30 meters) from swimmers and paddlers.