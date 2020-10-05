New Polish education minister tests positive for coronavirus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has requested that the official swearing-in of his reshuffled Cabinet be postponed Monday after one of the ministers tested positive for COVID-19.

The ceremony conducted by President Andrzej Duda was planned for Monday afternoon, but the new education minister, Przemyslaw Czarnek, said early in the day he had a headache and a test showed he was infected with the coronavirus.

It was not immediately clear when the swearing-in would be held for the right-wing government that has recently been trimmed down after the ruling coalition ran into difficulties.

Government spokesman Piotr Mueller said on Twitter that Czarnek was put in quarantine and sanitary procedures have been put in place.